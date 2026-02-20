Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.68), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $595.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.720-5.830 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Lamar Advertising’s conference call:

Full-year AFFO guidance of $8.50–$8.70 per share (midpoint ~4.1% AFFO/share growth) implying ~3.5% acquisition?adjusted revenue growth and consolidated operating margins of over 47% , the highest in company history.

Q4 momentum continued into 2026 with acquisition?adjusted revenue up >4% (ex?political), programmatic up ~19%, and digital now representing 31.6% of revenues after adding 111 digital units in Q4 (5,553 total), with similar internal digital deployment plans for 2026.

Active M&A posture — 50 acquisitions in 2025 for $191M (including the Verde UPREIT), 7 deals YTD (~$40M), and management expects to deploy roughly the same ~$200M of cash acquisitions in 2026 with effective post?synergy economics (~10–11x for Lamar).

Expense pressures persist as operating expenses are expected to grow ~3% in 2026 driven partly by healthcare inflation and ERP-related costs, with maintenance CapEx budgeted at about $64M (total 2025 CapEx was $180.8M).

Strong balance sheet and shareholder return optionality with ~$800M liquidity, total debt of ~$3.4B, net leverage ~2.92x, investment capacity >$1B, and a proposed Q1 dividend of $1.60 (annualized $6.40, ~4.8% yield).

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.01. 957,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.15. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 145.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

More Lamar Advertising News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lamar Advertising this week:

Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: Q4 net revenues rose 2.8% to $595.9M, adjusted EBITDA increased 3.7% and management said local and national sales showed momentum into 2026 — supports organic revenue/EBITDA stability. GlobeNewswire Release

Operational momentum: Q4 net revenues rose 2.8% to $595.9M, adjusted EBITDA increased 3.7% and management said local and national sales showed momentum into 2026 — supports organic revenue/EBITDA stability. Positive Sentiment: FFO/AFFO resilience: Q4 diluted AFFO per share rose to $2.24 (FFO/AFFO roughly in line or beating some estimates), indicating REIT cash metrics held up despite tougher comps. Zacks FFO Note

FFO/AFFO resilience: Q4 diluted AFFO per share rose to $2.24 (FFO/AFFO roughly in line or beating some estimates), indicating REIT cash metrics held up despite tougher comps. Neutral Sentiment: Readouts and transcripts: Management held the scheduled call and transcripts/summaries are available for detail on pacing, digital deployment and capital spending plans — useful for drilling into guidance assumptions. Yahoo Earnings Call Summary

Readouts and transcripts: Management held the scheduled call and transcripts/summaries are available for detail on pacing, digital deployment and capital spending plans — useful for drilling into guidance assumptions. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS miss: Reported EPS for Q4 was $1.50, below analyst consensus (~$2.18), a headline that can pressure near?term sentiment despite solid revenue/EBITDA. MSN Earnings Note

GAAP EPS miss: Reported EPS for Q4 was $1.50, below analyst consensus (~$2.18), a headline that can pressure near?term sentiment despite solid revenue/EBITDA. Negative Sentiment: Lower FY?2026 earnings guide vs. Street: Management set net income per diluted share guidance of $5.72–$5.83 (and AFFO guidance $8.50–$8.70) — below many analyst models — which can weigh on valuation and future estimates. GlobeNewswire Release

Lower FY?2026 earnings guide vs. Street: Management set net income per diluted share guidance of $5.72–$5.83 (and AFFO guidance $8.50–$8.70) — below many analyst models — which can weigh on valuation and future estimates. Negative Sentiment: Quality of earnings & cash flow softness: Full?year net income was helped by a one?time gain (sale of Vistar) and prior-year accounting adjustments; operating cash flow and free cash flow declined modestly year?over?year — raises questions about sustainability. Insiders have sold shares recently per filings. QuiverQuant Summary

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

See Also

