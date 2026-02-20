Tritax Big Box REIT (TTBXF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Tritax Big Box REIT to post earnings of $0.0626 per share and revenue of $247.2950 million for the quarter.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

TTBXF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS: TTBXF) is a real estate investment trust specializing in large-scale logistics and distribution properties across the United Kingdom. The company focuses on acquiring, managing and leasing modern “big box” warehouses that serve as critical nodes in e-commerce, retail and third-party logistics networks. Its assets are designed to offer high quality, sustainable space with efficient floor plans, abundant parking and strong transport links.

The REIT’s portfolio is externally managed by Tritax Management LLP, a specialist real estate investment manager with experience in the logistics sector.

