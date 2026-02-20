Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (GECCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $13.1480 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ GECCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ: GECCO) are senior unsecured notes issued by Great Elm Capital Corp., a business development company organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The notes carry a fixed interest rate of 5.875% per annum and mature in July 2026, with interest payable quarterly. These securities are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and represent a funding instrument used by the issuer to support its lending and investment activities.

Great Elm Capital Corp.

