Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $77.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.63. 4,570,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 5.93%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,965.60. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,773.28. The trade was a 36.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $161,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,753 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,557,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,526,000 after acquiring an additional 844,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

