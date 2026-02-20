TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Trading 8.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.26 and last traded at $108.4980. Approximately 116,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,073,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.

Several brokerages have commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 1.75.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $763.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,019.48. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $1,210,230.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 70,350 shares of company stock worth $6,209,106 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 115,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system?level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

