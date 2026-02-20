Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Cut to $355.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James Financial from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $363.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.57.

Get Insulet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Insulet

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock traded down $7.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.65. 485,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Insulet has a 1 year low of $230.05 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in Insulet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.