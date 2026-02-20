Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Cut to $355.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James Financial from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $363.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.57.
Insulet Stock Performance
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in Insulet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.
Key Headlines Impacting Insulet
Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: revenue and EPS topped expectations, Omnipod growth and margin expansion drove an upbeat 2026 outlook — this triggered an initial gap-up in the stock. PODD Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Rise
- Positive Sentiment: Company expanded its share repurchase program alongside the Q4 report — a direct capital-return action that supports the share price. Insulet Posts Strong Q4 Results, Expands Share Repurchase Program
- Positive Sentiment: Several sell-side firms (e.g., BTIG, William Blair) reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings after the print, signaling continued analyst confidence in Insulet’s growth runway. BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate analyst coverage pieces and target summaries are circulating — useful for context but mixed in tone (many firms kept positive ratings while trimming targets). What Are Wall Street Analysts’ Target Price for Insulet Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data shows effectively no days-to-cover in the most recent snapshot (data looks anomalous/insignificant), so short activity is not a clear driver today.
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $340 (from $415) while keeping an overweight rating — a sizable PT cut that can sap momentum. JPMorgan Cuts PT to $340 (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its target to $345 (from $380) but retained a Buy — another downward revision that adds pressure to the stock. Citigroup Lowers PT to $345 (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Raymond James reduced its target to $355 (from $385) while maintaining Outperform — target cuts across banks are tempering the post-earnings rally. Raymond James Adjusts Insulet Price Target to $355
- Negative Sentiment: Leerink lowered its PT to $360 (from $386) but kept an Outperform — multiple PT trims are contributing to today’s share weakness despite bullish ratings. Leerink Lowers PT to $360 (Benzinga)
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.
The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.
