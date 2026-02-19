Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.650-13.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.3 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.2 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $457.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $428.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.15.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

NYSE PWR opened at $520.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.55 and a 200-day moving average of $431.77. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $543.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.