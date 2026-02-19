Insider Selling: Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells $191,101.72 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,287 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $191,101.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,915.60. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $89.86. The stock had a trading volume of 342,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.55, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.75. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $232.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Sunday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 51.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 290,989 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 161.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

