Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 3,081 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $213,698.16. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 108,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,902.16. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 17th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,813 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $194,912.77.

On Friday, January 9th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,314 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $180,330.02.

On Thursday, January 8th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 4,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $308,766.48.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,739 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $133,816.05.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 4,879 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $377,829.76.

On Monday, January 5th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,266 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $171,196.30.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.48. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.11% and a net margin of 42.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,851,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,138,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,339,000 after purchasing an additional 891,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4,013.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 828,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after buying an additional 808,515 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.