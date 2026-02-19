Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Issue $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

Humana has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Humana to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.61. 1,652,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,240. Humana has a 1-year low of $169.61 and a 1-year high of $315.35. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,261,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,652,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106,030 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Humana by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,352,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,562,000 after purchasing an additional 597,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Humana by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,462,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,496,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

