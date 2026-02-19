Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:USOY)

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 0.6%

USOY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 210,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

About Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF

The Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a put options strategy that emphasizes current income while providing exposure to the price of United States Oil Fund (USO). The underlying fund holds short-term futures contracts on WTI crude oil. USOY was launched on May 9, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

