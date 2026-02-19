Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 20.0% increase from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Primo Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years.

Shares of PRMB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. Primo Brands has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB) is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin?off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.

Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.

