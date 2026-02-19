Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Insider Ellen Siminoff Acquires 100,000 Shares

Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) insider Ellen Siminoff purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 353,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,799.02. This trade represents a 39.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Commerce.com Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of Commerce.com stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Commerce.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce.com
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. T3 Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Commerce.com
Commerce.com Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Commerce.com
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Commerce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.