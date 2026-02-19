Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Insider Ellen Siminoff Acquires 100,000 Shares

Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) insider Ellen Siminoff purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 353,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,799.02. This trade represents a 39.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Commerce.com Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Commerce.com stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Commerce.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. T3 Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMRC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commerce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Commerce.com from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Commerce.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Commerce.com Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries.

