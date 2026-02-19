Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Mo Qatanani Sells 7,989 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $371,728.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,406.37. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mo Qatanani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 22nd, Mo Qatanani sold 14,898 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $695,885.58.

On Friday, January 16th, Mo Qatanani sold 8,406 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $373,898.88.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Mo Qatanani sold 13,112 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $592,662.40.

On Thursday, December 4th, Mo Qatanani sold 136,462 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $6,169,447.02.

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 960,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.67. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,628,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 18.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,839 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 78.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 264,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

