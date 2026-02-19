Insider Selling: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) COO Sells 2,226 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) COO Oliver Mihm sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $442,484.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,733. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.57. 249,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.11 and its 200 day moving average is $152.49. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $211.84.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Plexus by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter worth about $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Plexus by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Plexus from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Plexus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $195.00 price target on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

