Zillow Group (ZG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2026 – Zillow Group was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna.

2/12/2026 – Zillow Group was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

2/12/2026 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

2/11/2026 – Zillow Group was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2026 – Zillow Group was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

2/11/2026 – Zillow Group was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/11/2026 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Zillow Group was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

2/11/2026 – Zillow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

2/11/2026 – Zillow Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

2/11/2026 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Zillow Group was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2026 – Zillow Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Zillow Group had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/12/2026 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Zillow Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

1/8/2026 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $74.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,906.51. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $235,615.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,466. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 62,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,433 in the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

Read More

