Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.03, but opened at $28.82. Ryerson shares last traded at $25.9050, with a volume of 133,563 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYI. Zacks Research raised Ryerson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Ryerson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RYI

Ryerson Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $770.62 million, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -1.180–1.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is -105.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 59,001 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,773,570.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 593,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,832,433.68. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James J. Claussen sold 4,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $149,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,520. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,973 shares of company stock worth $1,952,740. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 97.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson, Inc is a North American metals distributor and processor serving a broad range of industrial and manufacturing end markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company supplies carbon steels, stainless alloys, aluminum, brass and copper products to customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its extensive branch network, Ryerson provides just-in-time delivery and comprehensive inventory management solutions to support complex production schedules and tight lead-time requirements.

In addition to raw material distribution, Ryerson offers a suite of value-added processing services, including laser and plasma cutting, plate burning, sawing, shearing, forming, drilling and welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.