Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) SVP Jennifer Weber Sells 25,000 Shares

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer Weber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,676,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 123,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,702.72. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,422. The company has a current ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,743,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,525,000 after buying an additional 5,595,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 831.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,592,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8,609.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $58.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

