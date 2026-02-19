Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.73. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 56,112 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paladin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.05 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PALAF

Paladin Energy Stock Up 3.5%

About Paladin Energy

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia?based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company’s securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin’s flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.