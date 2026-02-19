NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $17.00. NSK shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

NSK Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.43.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and sale of bearings, automotive components and precision machinery. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality rolling bearings, linear motion products and mechatronic systems used in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses deep groove ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller bearings and thin-section bearings, along with automotive steering and driveline components.

