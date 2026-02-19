CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.32, but opened at $70.46. CochLear shares last traded at $70.43, with a volume of 740 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CochLear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
CochLear Trading Up 1.4%
CochLear Company Profile
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
