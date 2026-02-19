UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $0.96. UbiSoft Entertainment shares last traded at $0.9492, with a volume of 82,210 shares changing hands.

UbiSoft Entertainment Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Get UbiSoft Entertainment alerts:

About UbiSoft Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

UbiSoft Entertainment is a global video game developer and publisher known for creating and distributing interactive entertainment across multiple platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. The company’s portfolio spans a wide array of genres, with flagship franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Watch Dogs. In addition to traditional game releases, UbiSoft provides digital services through its Ubisoft Connect platform, offering players social features, cloud saves and cross-platform progression.

Founded in 1986 in Carentoir, France, UbiSoft has grown into one of the largest independent game publishers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UbiSoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UbiSoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.