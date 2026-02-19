Peter Osvaldik Sells 27,000 Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.30. 4,816,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,864. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US News Summary

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 6,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company guidance and operating momentum: management reiterated solid customer metrics (postpaid ARPU and broadband growth) and gave 2026 guidance implying ~10% core adjusted EBITDA growth and steady capex — supports continued top?line resilience. T-Mobile: Don’t Lose Faith Now

Company guidance and operating momentum: management reiterated solid customer metrics (postpaid ARPU and broadband growth) and gave 2026 guidance implying ~10% core adjusted EBITDA growth and steady capex — supports continued top?line resilience. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Daiwa raised TMUS from “neutral” to “outperform” with a $240 price target (roughly +11.5% upside vs. the current price), providing buy?side momentum. Daiwa upgrade

Analyst upgrade: Daiwa raised TMUS from “neutral” to “outperform” with a $240 price target (roughly +11.5% upside vs. the current price), providing buy?side momentum. Positive Sentiment: Dividend added: T?Mobile announced a quarterly dividend of $1.02/share (ex?dividend Feb 27, payable Mar 12), boosting yield and shareholder return profile. Dividend announcement

Dividend added: T?Mobile announced a quarterly dividend of $1.02/share (ex?dividend Feb 27, payable Mar 12), boosting yield and shareholder return profile. Neutral Sentiment: CEO comments on competition: management publicly downplayed near?term risk from satellite entrants — reduces one uncertainty but is not a near?term earnings driver. CEO dismisses satellite threat

CEO comments on competition: management publicly downplayed near?term risk from satellite entrants — reduces one uncertainty but is not a near?term earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage mixed: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral/market?perform stance (and recently trimmed targets), while other firms continue to issue varying ratings — expect ongoing target/rating volatility. Bernstein note

Analyst coverage mixed: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral/market?perform stance (and recently trimmed targets), while other firms continue to issue varying ratings — expect ongoing target/rating volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Investor/analyst day materials posted: the transcript and analyst report contain details on network investments and capital allocation that investors will parse for margin and growth implications. Investor day transcript

Investor/analyst day materials posted: the transcript and analyst report contain details on network investments and capital allocation that investors will parse for margin and growth implications. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: director Raul M. Claure sold 550,000 shares (~$119.7M at ~ $217.57/share) and other insiders (Mark Wolfe Nelson) sold shares this week — heavy insider disposals can weigh on near?term sentiment. Claure Form 4

Large insider selling: director Raul M. Claure sold 550,000 shares (~$119.7M at ~ $217.57/share) and other insiders (Mark Wolfe Nelson) sold shares this week — heavy insider disposals can weigh on near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trims remain in the background: some brokers have cut price targets (e.g., Bernstein trimmed its target previously), which could cap upside until guidance execution is clearer. MarketBeat roundup

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

