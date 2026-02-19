Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Insider Sells 2,601 Shares

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,221.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,508.16. This trade represents a 50.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $526.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,931. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $533.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.80 and a 200-day moving average of $449.37.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 target price on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hubbell by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 33.3% in the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 35,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $1,431,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

