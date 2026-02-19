Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) CAO John Goll Sells 698 Shares

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) CAO John Goll sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $22,580.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,124.55. The trade was a 51.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Immunocore Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMCR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 392,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

More Immunocore News

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunocore this week:

Positive Sentiment: Immunocore will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and host an earnings call on Feb. 25 — a near-term catalyst that can drive volatility and provide fresh guidance. GlobeNewswire: Earnings Release

Short-interest data in the February snapshot shows zero shares short and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this appears anomalous and is likely a reporting error, so it should not be treated as a clear bullish signal.

CEO Bahija Jallal sold 11,474 shares at an average price of $32.35 (about $371k), cutting her holding roughly in half — a sizable insider sell that can weigh on sentiment.

CFO/CAO John Goll sold 698 shares at $32.35, reducing his stake by ~52% — another insider reduction that may prompt investor questions about timing.

CFO/CAO John Goll sold 698 shares at $32.35, reducing his stake by ~52% — another insider reduction that may prompt investor questions about timing. Negative Sentiment: Senior exec David M. Berman sold 5,965 shares at $32.35 (~$193k), cutting his position by about half — contributes to the cluster of insider selling. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

Senior exec David M. Berman sold 5,965 shares at $32.35 (~$193k), cutting his position by about half — contributes to the cluster of insider selling. Negative Sentiment: Leger Tina Amber St sold 1,000 shares at $32.35, also materially reducing her stake — another data point of concentrated insider selling on Feb. 18. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 51.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 4,696.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore plc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T?cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T?cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T?cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease?associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma?associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

