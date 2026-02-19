Leger Tina Amber St Sells 1,000 Shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $32,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,199.65. This trade represents a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Immunocore Stock Performance

IMCR stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 392,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Immunocore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,621,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 72,355 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Immunocore by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 384,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 83,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Key Immunocore News

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunocore this week:

Positive Sentiment: Immunocore will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and host an earnings call on Feb. 25 — a near-term catalyst that can drive volatility and provide fresh guidance. GlobeNewswire: Earnings Release

Immunocore will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and host an earnings call on Feb. 25 — a near-term catalyst that can drive volatility and provide fresh guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the February snapshot shows zero shares short and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this appears anomalous and is likely a reporting error, so it should not be treated as a clear bullish signal.

Short-interest data in the February snapshot shows zero shares short and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this appears anomalous and is likely a reporting error, so it should not be treated as a clear bullish signal. Negative Sentiment: CEO Bahija Jallal sold 11,474 shares at an average price of $32.35 (about $371k), cutting her holding roughly in half — a sizable insider sell that can weigh on sentiment. SEC Filing — CEO Sale

CEO Bahija Jallal sold 11,474 shares at an average price of $32.35 (about $371k), cutting her holding roughly in half — a sizable insider sell that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CFO/CAO John Goll sold 698 shares at $32.35, reducing his stake by ~52% — another insider reduction that may prompt investor questions about timing. SEC Filing — CAO Sale

CFO/CAO John Goll sold 698 shares at $32.35, reducing his stake by ~52% — another insider reduction that may prompt investor questions about timing. Negative Sentiment: Senior exec David M. Berman sold 5,965 shares at $32.35 (~$193k), cutting his position by about half — contributes to the cluster of insider selling. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

Senior exec David M. Berman sold 5,965 shares at $32.35 (~$193k), cutting his position by about half — contributes to the cluster of insider selling. Negative Sentiment: Leger Tina Amber St sold 1,000 shares at $32.35, also materially reducing her stake — another data point of concentrated insider selling on Feb. 18. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore plc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T?cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T?cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T?cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease?associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma?associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.