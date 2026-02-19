Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells 114,289 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,477. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.89 and its 200-day moving average is $279.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $333.86.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $289.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.