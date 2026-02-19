Mayur Kapani Sells 15,213 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CTO Mayur Kapani sold 15,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $2,358,319.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,992.38. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mayur Kapani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Mayur Kapani sold 5,345 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $837,401.15.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.94 and a 200 day moving average of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.17 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

