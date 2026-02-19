Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 19,050 Shares

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $451,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,667,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,562,706.60. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, February 19th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 30,131 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $705,969.33.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,163 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $288,749.62.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 156,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,898. The stock has a market cap of $384.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Mastercraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 5.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Mastercraft Boat has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,697,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,918,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 305,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company’s portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

