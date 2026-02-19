Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 263,900 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,112. This represents a 82.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Wednesday, February 4th, John Bicket sold 208,536 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $5,255,107.20.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, John Bicket sold 55,364 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $1,396,833.72.

On Tuesday, January 20th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $8,558,277.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, John Bicket sold 1,953 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $69,800.22.

On Tuesday, December 30th, John Bicket sold 85,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $3,084,397.08.

On Monday, December 29th, John Bicket sold 82,274 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $2,984,077.98.

On Thursday, December 18th, John Bicket sold 33,939 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,315,136.25.

On Wednesday, December 17th, John Bicket sold 136,061 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $5,220,660.57.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, John Bicket sold 24,162 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $921,780.30.

Samsara Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,291,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,246. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Get Our Latest Report on IOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC now owns 556,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,411 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth about $2,235,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,379,000 after purchasing an additional 286,193 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 313,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,917,000 after purchasing an additional 309,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.