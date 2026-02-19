Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Insider Kathleen Keene Sells 12,000 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Keene sold 12,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $1,193,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,894.88. The trade was a 77.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,031. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

