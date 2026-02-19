Steven Francis Campbell Sells 28,225 Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) COO Steven Francis Campbell sold 28,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $652,562.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 204,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,831.92. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.2%

NLY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 5,102,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.72%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JonesTrading boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

