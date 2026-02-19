Anthony Ashley Sells 8,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP Anthony Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of KMI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,431,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063,691. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $32.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

