FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 12,759 shares.The stock last traded at $100.2390 and had previously closed at $101.32.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $647.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 115.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

