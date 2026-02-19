Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.2840, but opened at $36.4999. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $36.4999, with a volume of 225 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company’s operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

