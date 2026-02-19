Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – February 19th

Spring Valley Acquisition, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Vale, and Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider and market. These companies often offer higher growth potential but also come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk compared with mid- and large-cap firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

