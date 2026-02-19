Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 382,936 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 254,156 shares.The stock last traded at $119.8450 and had previously closed at $120.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.67. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after buying an additional 234,732 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,096,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

