Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $266.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.46%. Onto Innovation updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.260-1.360 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Onto Innovation’s conference call:

Record results: Q4 revenue of $267M and FY revenue of $1,005M with sequential gross and operating margin improvement and a record $95M cash generation, highlighting strong execution and cash flow.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $5.54 on Thursday, reaching $225.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,496. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $229.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.10. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Onto Innovation by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,772 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,125,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,725,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,114,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,016,000 after buying an additional 440,035 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 639,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,551,000 after acquiring an additional 246,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 615,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,187,000 after acquiring an additional 467,587 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Onto Innovation this week:

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

