Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aethlon Medical FY2026 Earnings

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Aethlon Medical in a report released on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($9.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($9.00). The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aethlon Medical has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $560.00.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.44).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 36.57% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply raised EPS forecasts for multiple 2027 quarters and for FY2027–FY2030, cutting expected per?quarter losses (e.g., Q1–Q4 2027 revisions from roughly ($1.40) to about ($0.23)–($0.26)) and projecting much smaller annual losses by 2028–2030 — this signals the analyst sees a clearer path to reduced losses and improves medium?term outlook. MarketBeat AEMD report

HC Wainwright sharply raised EPS forecasts for multiple 2027 quarters and for FY2027–FY2030, cutting expected per?quarter losses (e.g., Q1–Q4 2027 revisions from roughly ($1.40) to about ($0.23)–($0.26)) and projecting much smaller annual losses by 2028–2030 — this signals the analyst sees a clearer path to reduced losses and improves medium?term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company clinical progress: a Yahoo Finance piece highlights Aethlon advancing an oncology trial and exploring broader/simpler device applications — any positive trial readouts or clear regulatory progress would be a catalyst for the thin?ly traded microcap. AEMD: Advancing Oncology Trial

Company clinical progress: a Yahoo Finance piece highlights Aethlon advancing an oncology trial and exploring broader/simpler device applications — any positive trial readouts or clear regulatory progress would be a catalyst for the thin?ly traded microcap. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data for mid?February appears inconsistent (shows zero shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure). The noisy/unclear short?interest reporting reduces its usefulness as a signal for immediate price pressure.

Reported short?interest data for mid?February appears inconsistent (shows zero shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure). The noisy/unclear short?interest reporting reduces its usefulness as a signal for immediate price pressure. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered FY2026 and Q4?2026 EPS (Q4?2026 cut from $3.00 to ($2.44), FY2026 to ($9.49)), underscoring significant near?term weakness and continued large losses; near?term fundamentals remain challenged and prior quarterly results showed a big EPS miss. MarketBeat AEMD report

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: AEMD) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapeutic medical devices to address life?threatening diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, the Hemopurifier®, is an extracorporeal affinity device designed to remove circulating viruses and immunosuppressive exosomes from the bloodstream. By targeting glycosylated pathogens and exosomes, Aethlon aims to restore immune function and improve patient outcomes in oncology and infectious disease settings.

The Hemopurifier platform leverages proprietary lectin affinity technology to selectively bind and eliminate harmful particles without depleting healthy blood components.

