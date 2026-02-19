What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Lennar Q2 Earnings?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $12.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2027 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.27). Lennar had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEN. Argus upgraded Lennar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lennar from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $121.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 69,061 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Featured Articles

