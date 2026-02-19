Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Pravin Desale Sells 685 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Pravin Desale sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $65,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 82,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,833.92. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pravin Desale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $65,517.51.

On Friday, November 28th, Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $399,160.44.

LSCC stock opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4,863.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.70. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $108.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137,140 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.6% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

