The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Insider Mario Gabelli Purchases 4,500 Shares

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario Gabelli acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $130,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,250. This trade represents a 21.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GDV opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 and based in Rye, New York. Managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC—a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc—the trust seeks to provide a high level of current dividend income while preserving prospects for capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and attracts investors looking for regular distributions and potential long-term total return.
The trust’s primary investment focus is on dividend-paying common stocks of U.S.
