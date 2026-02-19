F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Announces Earnings Results

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.49), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.40%.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,114. F&G Annuities & Life has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,225.76. The trade was a 0.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 36,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 11,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

Featured Articles

