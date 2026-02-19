Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.280-5.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.660-1.700 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.54.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,965.60. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,773.28. This represents a 36.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates: Sprouts reported $0.93 EPS vs. $0.89 consensus and revenue roughly in line at $2.15B; margin and ROE remain strong. View Press Release View Slide Deck
- Positive Sentiment: Billionaire Philippe Laffont has been buying SFM shares, signaling activist/strategic investor interest that can support the stock and attract attention. Why is billionaire Philippe Laffont buying Sprouts Farmers Market stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Positive analyst/coverage pieces are promoting SFM as a top natural/organic food pick, which can boost investor interest and demand. Why Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) is One of the Best Natural and Organic Food Stocks to Buy Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Management changes: Sprouts named Don Clark as CMO and Mandy Rassi as Chief Customer Officer; longtime CMO Scott Neal will retire — leadership refresh could be positive but is execution-dependent. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Announces Management Changes
- Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and write-ups (earnings preview / valuation pieces) provide context for expectations but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Sprouts earnings: What to look for from SFM
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance came in below estimates: Q1 2026 EPS guided to $1.660–1.700 vs. $1.810 consensus; FY2026 EPS guided to $5.280–5.440 vs. $5.680 consensus and revenue guided to $9.2–9.4B vs. ~$9.7B consensus — this is the main near-term headwind for the stock.
- Negative Sentiment: Questions on expansion and valuation: recent articles flag mixed long/short-term returns and concerns about the Promethos exit and the company’s expansion thesis, which could weigh on sentiment if growth slows. Promethos Exit Tests Confidence In Sprouts Expansion And Valuation Story Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Valuation Check After Mixed Short And Long Term Returns
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.
Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.
