Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.460-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $440.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.7 million. Harmonic also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 1,246,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,928. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Harmonic has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. Harmonic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $248,122.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 149,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.70. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Krall purchased 47,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,044.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,812.50. This represents a 27.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,468,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,406,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Harmonic by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,132,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after buying an additional 207,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,013,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 174,203 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high?quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real?time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set?top video processing platforms for traditional pay?TV operators, alongside cloud?native software for over?the?top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

