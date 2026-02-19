Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 19.14%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.360-3.460 EPS.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,792,000 after purchasing an additional 538,603 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Alliant reported $0.60 EPS vs. the $0.57 consensus, driven by robust power demand and strong performance in both electric and gas operations; this beat supports near-term momentum. Alliant Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on strong power demand

Company reported healthy net margin and ROE and published its slide deck for the release, useful for modeling near-term cash flow and rate-base drivers. View Slide Deck

Alliant reported 2025 GAAP EPS $3.14 and ongoing EPS $3.22 (both up vs. 2024) and affirmed FY2026 ongoing EPS guidance of $3.36–$3.46, underscoring continued earnings growth track. Alliant Energy Announces 2025 Results

The FY2026 range (3.360–3.460) encompasses the consensus (~3.43); that reduces surprise risk but leaves limited upside to estimates unless company signals acceleration. (Company guidance entry)

A recent write-up discusses an ESOP shelf cleanup that could reshape capital deployment and employee alignment; strategic impact is plausible but not yet definitive. Is Alliant Energy's ESOP Shelf Cleanup Quietly Reframing Its Capital Strategy and Employee Alignment (LNT)?

Short-interest data appears unreliable in recent reports (zeros/NaN); no clear signal on crowd positioning from those figures.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

