Michael Gallagher Sells 169 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Gallagher sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $18,324.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,165.20. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.54. 696,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,295. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.17 and a twelve month high of $126.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.29). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.43%.The company had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 214,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 558.0% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

