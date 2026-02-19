Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1283 per share on Friday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,857. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $30.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Get Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF alerts:

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek limited exposure to the performance of the index. QQQY was launched on Sep 14, 2023 and is issued by Defiance.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.