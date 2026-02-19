Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1283 per share on Friday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ QQQY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,857. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $30.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile
