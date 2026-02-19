Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Director Robert Malenka Sells 12,116 Shares

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Malenka sold 12,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $220,632.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 339,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,815.34. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maplight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPLT opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maplight Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell (e)” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Maplight Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Maplight Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

