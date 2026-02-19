Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Director Robert Malenka Sells 12,116 Shares

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Malenka sold 12,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $220,632.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 339,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,815.34. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Maplight Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MPLT opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $21.55.
Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($35.32).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Maplight Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.
Maplight Therapeutics Company Profile
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.
