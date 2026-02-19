Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for AIT Earnings

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT opened at $279.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.02. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.96 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.41%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.87, for a total value of $1,568,027.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,524.17. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.85, for a total value of $5,490,320.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,311,428.80. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,654 shares of company stock worth $8,212,829 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22,451.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 585,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,319,000 after buying an additional 582,827 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,999,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.